Triple H reveals huge star was at WWE Headquarters

Triple H revealed a huge name was at the WWE Headquarters. He has posted a picture of them together.

As the creative head of WWE, the WWE CCO has been very active in promoting shows and often posts pictures with huge stars on his social media when they visit the company.

Triple H didn't waste much time before posting a picture with a top star on his social media accounts this week. The Game revealed that former UFC Champion Kamaru Usman and Demarques Jackson were at WWE Headquarters. He posted pictures with both of them as well.

"Never know who’s gonna stop by @WWE HQ…Great to see you @USMAN84kg."

As for what they were doing at the WWE HQ, given that WWE and UFC are under the same parent company and are part of TKO, there have been quite a few crossovers in recent years. This seems to be the latest of several such interactions between the two companies.

CM Punk was also at a UFC show recently and was pictured among the audience.

When it comes to Kamaru Usman, it remains to be seen if he has anything more than an appearance in WWE. For the moment, it remains unlikely.

