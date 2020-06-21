Triple H reveals that his iconic match against The Undertaker was a very late plan

Triple H shatters the myth that his WrestleMania match was being planned for a long time

Triple H is now the COO of World Wrestling Entertainment

Triple H

The Undertaker has had some spectacular matches in his career, especially at WrestleMania. Though his matches with Shawn Michaels are undoubtedly the best, we can not discount his encounters with Triple H either.

While talking to ESPN about his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, former WWE Champion Triple H revealed that it wasn't a long-running plan for both the Superstars to face each other at the Grandest Stage of them All.

That [first WrestleMania] match was put together at the very tail end leading into WrestleMania. We both found ourselves in a position where we didn't have [anything booked]. I don't remember whatever he was doing, and to be honest, I don't remember what I was doing -- both things evaporated at the same time, and we found ourselves in a position where they were saying, "What about Taker? What about Triple H?" We were both like, "Yeah, I'll do that."

Even though their encounter at WrestleMania might have been a last-minute plan, the two men have gone on to face each other three times at the grand stage, with the last two matches taking place almost after 10 years of the first one.

The Undertaker had a long-running undefeated streak at WrestleMania which came to an end only after Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30. All three of the Triple H vs Undertaker matches, however, took place before that happened and The Deadman beat The Game each time.

Though Triple H could never defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, he did get a big win over The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Australia.

Triple H had a lot of pressure

While speaking of facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Triple H also talked about the pressure he felt before he faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 27 after his back-to-back WrestleMania matches against Shawn Michaels.

Obviously coming off of the two back-to-back matches that Shawn and Taker had, which were two of the greatest matches ever, there was pressure to deliver something really special -- on both of us -- and I feel like we did in both of our matches.