Triple H reveals interesting plans before in-ring retirement

14-time world champion Triple H is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of the company. Starting his career all the way back in 1992, Triple H now holds a major backstage position. He is even considered by many to be next in line to lead WWE after Vince McMahon.

Triple H rarely steps inside the ring these days. While Triple H hasn't officially announced his retirement, at the age of 51, that day is surely coming soon. During a recent interview with SportsNation, Triple H said he would like to do one more match.

The WWE Hall of Famer then described his ideal retirement situation:

“What I would love to do is, at some point, wrestle at the Garden. A couple weeks later wrestle in Chicago at the All State. Wrestle Staples (Center) one more time. Go to Japan and wrestle there. Go to the O2 in the UK and the Hydro in Glasgow. Make one more trip to those places that stuck out in my career and do that. Because to me, Mania and all those things were so cool and so epic. But on the road, the comradery, the different arenas and locations, the fans. To go into them and having those moments where you go to those places."

"Have that one little farewell tour" - Triple H reveals ideal retirement plans

Triple H stated that he would love to have a farewell tour, wrestle in some of the major arenas around the world, and then have a big match, possibly at WrestleMania, and then call it a career:

“And it’s not even as much about the wrestling so much one more time. It’s about getting in the ring and tip the cap and saying thank you. That to me would be even bigger. If you did that and then capped it off with WrestleMania, that would be pretty cool too. But I think something like that would be really cool."

“Now ask me that if I’m traveling from place and I may go ‘I don’t need to do that!’ But in my head, if I’m looking for something cool, that would be it. Have that one little farewell tour, make the global loop, then come back and do one big show here and call it a career. That would be interesting to me.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Triple H's last match came during an episode of Monday Night RAW where he took on Randy Orton in the main event of the show. The match never came to a proper conclusion due to Alexa Bliss' eerie interference and subsequent attack on Orton.