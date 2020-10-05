Triple H reveals how long WWE was planning for Ember Moon to return to NXT

Ember Moon, for better or worse, didn't have the most successful main roster run. After losing the NXT Women's Championship to Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 34 weekend, she would make her RAW debut and had a lot of expectations surrounding her potential.

The big issue was that in Ember Moon's first year, she was barely ever utilized, to begin with, making it perhaps the most insignificant year of her WWE run. 2018 wasn't as bad as she still challenged for the SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam, but right before her injury, she was on a string of losses.

Then the injury hit and it was revealed early on that she was expected to be on the sidelines for a year or more. Even on WWE Backstage, Ember Moon admitted that she would be out of action indefinitely and even cast a shadow of doubt on her future.

Less than a year after that, NXT Takeover: 31 happened and after several incorrect guesses, it was revealed that Ember Moon was the "mystery person" being advertised in NXT. Ember Moon made her presence known to NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, who had just come off a hard-fought battle against Candice LeRae.

Triple H revealed on the post-NXT Takeover conference call that WWE had been planning a move for Ember Moon back to NXT for a while, even before she got injured the last time. (via Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com)

Triple H says they were talking about Ember Moon coming back to NXT around the time of her injury, and even maybe before. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 5, 2020

Ember Moon even took a jab at the rumors of the mystery person being Bo Dallas:

If you #BOlieve ... anything can happen! https://t.co/NOg71p5UU8 — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) October 5, 2020

Is NXT a better place for Ember Moon?

With the arrival of Toni Storm and Ember Moon back in NXT, the women's division is suddenly stacked again. It's a better place for Ember Moon since there's a much higher chance of her getting utilized better.

In NXT, Ember Moon will undoubtedly be a top title challenger and it also allows her to completely re-invent her character and develop on her weaknesses. It's a great move overall and Triple H will be happy to have Ember Moon back at his disposal.