Triple H reveals huge new WWE team

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 01, 2025 10:39 GMT
The star was caught in an unfortunate situation (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H on WWE TV (Image credit: wwe.com)

A new team has taken shape at Clash in Paris, and it has now been revealed by Triple H. The WWE CCO took to his social media to reveal it, hinting that more things were to come from it.

Clash in Paris was a huge show for the company, as not only did it have a huge gate in Paris, but it also featured several twists and turns. Roman Reigns won his match, but the brutal attack that followed left him injured. Later in the night, Becky Lynch provided the biggest twist that anyone could have expected as she appeared masked and in a hood, costing CM Punk the bout.

Lynch's interference allowed Seth Rollins to get the win and retain his title. Watching all of this from ringside seats were Jelly Roll and Post Malone. Meanwhile, Triple H has revealed that the two stars are a tag team and hinted that they could debut in the future. He took a picture with the two famous singers who were present at the event, calling them friends of the company and musical icons.

On X, The Game went on to disclose that the duo was a team and then used the eyes emoji.

"Always great to see our friends, music icons @jellyroll615 and @postmalone taking in #WWEClash in Paris. What a tag team 👀."
Triple H has brought a lot of celebrities to compete in WWE

In the Triple H era of WWE, under TKO, there have already been a lot of celebrities competing in the company.

Logan Paul has become a regular in the company and has shown off what he can do in the ring. Others, like Bad Bunny, have also wrestled. Most recently, it was Jelly Roll who set foot into the ring and left everyone awestruck with his performance. He teamed up with Randy Orton to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Now, Roll has a new partner in Post Malone.

Edited by Pratik Singh
