Triple H reveals which match he truly thinks was the 'greatest match ever'

Triple H is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE

Triple H is one of the most iconic Superstars in WWE today. Not only is he a former 14-time World Champion, but is the one of last remaining active competitor from his generation. Apart from that Triple H also handles the duties that come with being the COO of WWE.

While speaking to New York Post, Triple H talked about his relationship with The Undertaker. Triple H revealed that both the men have a great deal of respect for each other. He talks about how both of them have dealt with the same problems and anxieties over the years which has helped bond them even more.

Triple H also spoke about his WrestleMania 27 and 28 matches against The Undertaker, and how they had the pressure of following the footsteps of Undertaker's matches with Shawn Michaels from the previous years.

Triple H admitted that even though the phrase 'greatest wrestling match ever' is being thrown around these days, it was Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25 which was arguably the best match he has seen.

That first match between Taker and Shawn is, this gets thrown around a lot especially right now, the greatest match ever, but it arguably was.

Triple H vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28

Triple H went on to talk about the pressure he had to face ahead of his match at WrestleMania 28 with The Undertaker:

There’s a lot of pressure [at WrestleMania 28] but I’m out there with Taker, I’m out there with Shawn. For us, and our relationships and our respect and everything that we had for each other, man, it was like this whole storybook series. I talk about it a lot about the moment of us all standing at the top stage is one of the biggest moments of my career. I’ll never forget that feeling in that moment.

Triple H had faced The Undertaker inside a Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 28. This wasn't the only thing that made this match special, as Triple H's best friend and The Undertaker's greatest rival, Shawn Michaels was the guest referee for this encounter.