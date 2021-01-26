Triple H reveals number of Indian talents who are ready for the main stage

WWE EVP Triple H recently opened up on the future of Indian talent in the promotion and stated that he believes 10 Indian wrestlers are ready for the main stage.

WWE Superstar Spectacle is a special event that WWE is presenting for its fans in India, on January 26, which is also celebrated as Republic Day in the country. Triple H seemed excited while opening up about WWE Superstar Spectacle in his interview with Yash Bhati of Hindustan Times, and stated that 10 current Indian talents are ready for WWE's main stage.

“We are recruiting in India since 2015 and training them. We have been going there continuously, unfortunately, the Covid situation slowed that process down but we have talent. We have 10 Indian talents that we believe are ready for the main stage. There are going to be some of the biggest stars like Drew McIntyre, Charlotte, and legends like Ric Flair during the show. You are also going to see Indian culture.”

Triple H is keen on showcasing Indian talent in front of the world

Over the past few years, WWE has recruited several talented Indian athletes, who have gone through rigorous training at the WWE Performance Center. Kavita Devi, The Bollywood Boyz, and Indus Sher are just a few of several talents who have made India proud on the big stage.

Triple H holds an important position in WWE and is doing everything that he can to make sure that Indian talent reaches as many homes across the world, as possible. Looking at how WWE has showcased Indian wrestlers on a regular basis lately, one can't help but feel excited at the idea of a potential WWE NXT India show in the near future.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi (Courtesy: HT)