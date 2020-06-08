Triple H reveals reason for his new role in WWE

Triple H talked about the change of role in WWE and why it happened.

The Game was given a new position earlier this year.

Triple H and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE announced a new role for Triple H in WWE earlier this year, which left fans wondering what it means. Many speculated that his new role, Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, was a demotion for him.

In a recent interview with Fightful, he explained what his new role meant, and explained the reason for his new role in the company. He revealed that there's not been much change in his responsibilities in the company, but revealed the few things that have changed.

"Sometimes, people see the titles, but they don't understand what's going on and the responsibilities of what the categories are. I don't have to have the day-to-day responsibilities of live events domestically and internationally, which is a lot. The talent relations aspect, the travel, all those aspects, the intense day-to-day; those were all things that I was responsible for that was taken off my plate to give me more freedom to be able to grow internationally and development of talent and expand that out."

Triple H revealed that his job description didn't change, but said that he no longer has the day-to-day responsibilities that come with the job of running NXT. He expanded on how WWE plans to grow NXT in other countries and regions, namely "India, Middle East, Latin America, Japan, Mexico".

Triple H's current role in WWE

Triple H is no longer a full-time wrestler. In fact, his last match came on WWE television came way back in June 2019, when he faced Randy Orton at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. He had two more matches at live events when WWE traveled to Japan last year.

His primary role in WWE currently is to expand and grow NXT and be involved in the creative process backstage for NXT, as well as the other two brands.