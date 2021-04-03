Triple H reveals why he rejected two-time WWE Champion's request for a match

Triple H has revealed why he turned down a match with two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles. The Game said he would love to face The Phenomenal One, but his schedule is far too hectic at the moment.

AJ Styles has faced legends like Chris Jericho, John Cena and The Undertaker in WWE, but he has never faced Triple H in the ring. Styles joined WWE in 2016 but didn't get to face The Game because the latter had transitioned into a part-time role in the ring.

In a recent media call to promote NXT TakeOver: Stand And Deliver, Triple H revealed that AJ Styles had hounded The Game to get in the ring with him. Triple H said he doesn't have the bandwidth to train and get back in the ring due to the number of responsibilities he has backstage in WWE.

"When he first came to me, I said, ‘AJ, I’m not going to tell you no. Personally, I’d love to work with you and at this point, you can carry me to something.’ So, I’d love it. The personal side of it, the performer side of it, I would love nothing more, but the reality is—I’m not going to have the bandwidth or availability schedule-wise to be able to pull that off. He would come to me every week or every other week when I would see him and say, ‘How’s that bandwidth coming? You going to be able to make this happen?’ I’d say I’m not, but I’m flattered by that—I really am—and I’m humbled by it." (H/T WrestleZone)

Triple H, though, didn't close the door on getting back in the ring and said he would do it "if it’s right and everyone believes it should be done."

Triple H's in-ring career in recent years

#OnThisDay in 2015, one of my favourite ever #Wrestlemania matches took place between @TripleH & @Sting



WCW vs #WWE, #nwo vs #DX.... Its not a technical masterpiece but it was one hell of a performance all round pic.twitter.com/3tiQS9RaQR — The Beermat (@TheBeermat) March 29, 2021

Triple H has wrestled a handful of matches over the last few years. He has wrestled on pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia a few times and some WrestleMania matches.

He stepped back into the ring earlier this year for a Street Fight on RAW, which was the first time he wrestled in the WWE since 2019.