We're a little over a week away from the latest WWE Draft. WWE will start the two-night event on October 9th on SmackDown, with the second day taking place on October 12th on Monday Night RAW.

During the Pandemic Era, WWE's brand split hasn't exactly been adhered to. Many WWE Superstars have appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT over the past seven months. However, with a new draft coming, that could change.

Recently, WWE completed two trades between RAW and SmackDown. Earlier this summer, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode were sent to Mondays for AJ Styles. Recently, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were drafted to RAW, and it's yet to be announced what SmackDown got in the deal.

The future is on the clock.



The 2020 #WWEDraft begins Friday, October 9 on #SmackDown and continues Monday, October 12 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2A1uTuHSU7 — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020

Last year's draft also saw both brands name Superstars already on their rosters, hoping to hold onto their talent and refusing to try and steal top names from one another, which led to quite a boring event. When it came down to WWE's third brand, NXT, only the Street Profits were brought up, getting sent to RAW as the last pick for the first night of the 2019 draft.

Triple H comments on whether NXT will be part of the WWE Draft

With the draft coming up next week, Triple H was asked during an NXT TakeOver conference call today whether the brand would be involved. The Game claimed he didn't know, and we'd have to wait and see.

Is NXT going to be involved in the WWE Draft? Triple H says he doesn’t know if it will. He knows the Draft is coming, we all have to “stay tuned … wait and see.” — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) September 30, 2020

Hopefully, NXT is utilized a bit better in this year's WWE Draft. There's a surplus of talent down there, and it would be interesting to see talent move between all three brands. After all, Finn Balor and Breezango seem to be doing just fine on the Black & Gold Brand.