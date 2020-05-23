The Rock preparing to hit the People's Elbow

During his conversation with TMZ, Triple H revealed that The Rock came up with the People's Elbow in an effort to crack up The Undertaker in the ring. The three were a part of a six-man tag team match when The Rock thought it would be hilarious to add a little theatrics to a regular elbow drop.

Everybody loved the move so much that The Rock would go on to add the move to his arsenal and even became his finisher.

Triple H's reveals origin story of The Rock's 'People's Elbow'

This week's #WWEFury is for the millions and MILLIONS of @TheRock's fans. We present to you the People's Elbow! pic.twitter.com/LjTeIQT6Fy — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2016

Thereafter, the People's Elbow has gone on to become one of the most iconic and the most 'electrifying' moves in all of sports entertainment.

This is what Triple H had to say regarding the origin story of the People Elbow:

"I believe the first time Rock did The People's Elbow was in a match where we were tryna make 'Taker crack,'" Triple H says.

"It absolutely started [as a joke] and then it was getting huge reaction and everybody went with it."

During the conversation, Triple H also revealed that other Superstars such as Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin tried to get The Undertaker to crack up in the ring during live events with their hilarious antics.

The Rock and Triple H have had a storied rivalry over the years but have become good friends in real life. On HHH completing 25 years with WWE, The Rock sent a heartfelt message to The Game, reminiscing the good times they spent together.