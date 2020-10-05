Triple H reveals why Velveteen Dream makes his WWE career 'difficult'

Patrick Clark aka Velveteen Dream remains in a tricky position within WWE. While the company seems poised on giving Velveteen Dream a second chance following all the heavy allegations against him, many fans weren't happy about the company continuing to use him on TV and push him.

It's clear that WWE has a lot of faith in Velveteen Dream and will be hoping that the accusations against him go under the radar once he eventually shifts to RAW or SmackDown.

A homegrown talent, Velveteen Dream has also been poised as one of the most promising young stars in the company. There's no doubt about the talent he possesses in the ring, but WWE's concern hasn't been much about that as much as it's been about the accusations surrounding him.

Given the Jack Gallagher situation and the fact that it took him four months after the #SpeakingOut movement to put out a statement, WWE knows that it's dicey to support someone with allegations against them. Yet, they've still stood by Velveteen Dream's side.

Speaking on the pre-NXT Takeover 31 conference call, Triple H revealed that it's Velveteen Dream's own immaturity that's holding him back and making it difficult for himself (H/T Fightful.com):

“Coming off of what was a bit of a rough year for Velveteen Dream. reorganizing himself, you know? Dream is one of those young guys that still hasn't quite found his way yet of who he wants to be. I think sometimes that weighs on him. His immaturity in his life presents itself in his professional life and makes it difficult for him sometimes"

There were rumors about Velveteen Dream getting isolated from the NXT locker room following what happened. It's going to be interesting to see how his career plays out, especially if light continues to be shed against these allegations.

Advertisement

Velveteen Dream's immediate future

For now, Velveteen Dream has WWE's full backing and continues to be a featured star on NXT television. His most recent match was against Japanese superstar KUSHIDA, who he faced and lost to at NXT Takeover: 31. That also happened to be the only non-title match on the card.

As for Triple H's comments, we imagine that they won't be too well-received by the WWE Universe.