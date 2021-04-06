"Vince is incredible" - Triple H reveals interesting details about Vince McMahon

Triple H has revealed interesting details about Vince McMahon's daily schedule and stated that the WWE Chairman is "very disciplined" and has a great work ethic.

In his recent appearance on Pardon My Take, Triple H was asked about a recent video of Vince McMahon working out in a gym that went viral.

The Game said McMahon works out at "ungodly hours" and is very particular about the food he eats.

"Look, Vince is incredible. And you can say, in every level, he's 75+, his work ethic is greater than anybody I've ever seen. Still to this day, he's in the office first thing in the day, he's there all day, he's meeting with writers till 1 in the morning, 2 in the morning, and he goes downstairs and trains, his trainer is there at ungodly hours. He goes downstairs at 2 AM and gets after it. He doesn't sleep that much, still trains like that, still eats - very particular about his food, he's just a machine. He's just a very disciplined person and his work ethic is second to none. It's most people that work in this company, I think long term, there's just a burnout factor. It's hard to hang with him for a long period of time. If you're on the same schedule he's on, it's 24/7."

Triple H also said that Vince McMahon loves the band AC DC and that the WWE Chairman listens to the same kind of music when he trains.

Vince McMahon's incredible workout

Vince McMahon in the gym at 75.



The caption on another video from WWE’s corporate trainer provides more detail: “We did leg press & hack squats before doing 20 reps with 5 plates on each side, 10 reps with 6, 5 reps with 7, before trying our 1RM: Total 22, 45 lb plates.” pic.twitter.com/hj06VMFngZ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 22, 2021

Vince McMahon still goes hard in the gym, something Triple H and other WWE Superstars have revealed in the past.

WWE Superstar Sheamus revealed that McMahon squats nearly 700 pounds, which he himself can't do.

"The guy’s a machine, mate. I’ve heard stories of him squatting nearly 700 pounds, which I can’t do. I don’t think I’ve ever been able to squat 700 pounds!"

#AEW's @IAmJericho had major praise for Vince McMahon for still hitting the gym at his age.https://t.co/gIxD3dQ8dG — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 23, 2021

