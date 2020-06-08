Triple H reveals whether any NXT talent will switch brands imminently [Exclusive]

Will Velveteen Dream move to RAW or SmackDown? Sportskeeda asked Triple H.

It looks like Finn Balor may not be the only Superstar moving to NXT!

Triple H spoke to me following tonight's NXT TakeOver

Following tonight's explosive NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, I had the pleasure of chatting with Triple H on the post-show conference call.

Following Matt Riddle's recent move to SmackDown, several rumors that have followed, and Velveteen Dream losing in a match that means he won't be allowed to challenge for the NXT Championship, I took the opportunity to ask The Game about potential moves we'll see between brands in the near future.

Triple H opens up on brand switches

On the conference call, I asked Triple H if any Superstars would be following Matt Riddle out of NXT and onwards to RAW or SmackDown following NXT TakeOver, given the rumors that have emerged online surrounding Dominik Dijakovic and Chelsea Green, and The Game revealed that we may just see talent moving in the opposite direction!

"Look, I think that, at any given time, there's an opportunity for talents to shift and move - whether that's Velveteen Dream or anybody else. I also think sometimes you see talent on RAW or SmackDown that...

"You can only be in the same place for so long, doing the same things with the same people sometimes, and to see that shift, much like you saw Finn Balor come here, you're going to see that back and forth and shifting."

Will Velveteen Dream move to RAW or SmackDown?

Given the stipulation that Velveteen Dream can no longer challenge for the NXT Championship while Adam Cole reigns, I asked Triple H if he may be a man we'll see on RAW or SmackDown imminently, to be told we'll have to wait and see.

"As far as Velveteen Dream specifically, though, you'll have to wait and see, but there's always going to be moving of talent, there's always going to be shifting around."

"I think it's great that people think whenever anybody loses a match or something that they must be leaving, but I think it keeps people guessing and they don't know - and that's when this business is really, to me, at its most special.

"Sometimes predictable things are good, sometimes there's a good level of predictable - but other times, that unpredictable level and that being surprised or that being shocked, to me, that's when this business is really fun and that's what makes it exciting."

Triple H went on to say that moving is "open for everybody" before teasing that we'll have to wait and watch.

"So, again, it's open for everybody, but you'll have to wait and watch."