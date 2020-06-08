Triple H reveals why Charlotte Flair wasn't pinned at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Charlotte Flair lost her title belt at In Your House but wasn't pinned by eventual winner Io Shirai.

Io Shirai scored a pin over Rhea Ripley to pick up the win.

Triple H, Charlotte, and Io Shirai

It won't be a stretch to say that tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House event was an incredible show from top to bottom. The event is being praised by fans on social media and the WWE Universe is hailing the company for finally giving Io Shirai her well-deserved win for the NXT Women's title.

After the show came to an end, The Game attended a conference call with several pro-wrestling journalists and media outlets. Triple H discussed a bunch of topics in regards to tonight's show and opened up on why Charlotte Flair was not pinned by Io Shirai in the end.

According to Triple H, Charlotte not taking the pin is a part of a longterm storyline. He said that the finish to tonight's main event was done for a "very specific" reason and added that fans will realize why WWE went with that ending three-four months later.

Triple H says Charlotte Flair not taking the pin is apart of the longterm storytelling.



"That finish was done tonight the way it was done for a very specific reason."



"3-4 months from now, people will see why we did that." — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 8, 2020

Charlotte Flair had a strong showing but couldn't manage to retain her belt tonight

The main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House was an absolute belter, featuring Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, and Rhea Ripley. Charlotte Flair was the Champion coming in and did everything in her power to keep the belt on her shoulder.

In the end, Shirai scored a pin over Ripley while Flair still had part of her submission hold locked in, thus winning the NXT Women's title for the first time in her career.