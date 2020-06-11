Triple H reveals why WWE chose to re-sign recently released Superstar Drake Maverick

Drake Maverick id the former General Manager of 205 Live

Triple H

Triple H was recently part of a media-call and gave some interesting insight into why the company chose re-hire NXT Superstar Drake Maverick who had previously been released by the company.

Drake Maverick was one of the names who was released by WWE en masse due to the budget cuts owing to COVID - 19. Some of the other Superstars who were released alongside Maverick were Heath Slater, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and Rusev. However, it looks like Maverick is the only one who has been given a fresh contract.

While all other released Superstars have not been seen on television, with the exception of Kurt Angle, only Drake Maverick continued to feature regularly on NXT. Maverick was part of the tournament to crown the interim Cruiserweight Champion. While the former Impact Wrestling Superstar lost in the finals of the tournament, Triple H came out and offered him a contract.

EXCLUSIVE: @WWEMaverick opens up his heart to the NXT Universe after an emotional night. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/usmS5XmjR0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020

The former 24/7 Champion had posted a heartfelt video after his release on Twitter which was later turned into a storyline of sorts by WWE.

Why Drake Maverick got re-hired

Here is what Triple H had to say about the reason for re-signing the former 205 Live GM:

"When the release happened, he wasn’t involved in anything but it just happened the way it did, during the process of this tournament, he captured people’s hearts and their imagination and he earned that spot. (H/T:SEScoops)

It was already out there so you either ignore it or you turn it into something.” said Triple H “We turned it into something based on him and his performances.”

Triple H is not only the brains behind NXT but is definitely the driving force of the brand who understands what his audience wants to see. It is a good thing that WWE have finally seen the potential in Drake Maverick and how well he can tell a story instead of just using him as a comedy character chasing after the 24/7 title.

