Triple H reveals WWE's next major plan for the next five years; also reveals special plans for India

Triple H has been leading WWE forward behind the scenes and brings in talent from around the world. Triple H's focus has always been on WWE NXT and he has had plans to make NXT a global brand, having subsidiaries in the UK, Japan, and India, among other places.

Now, during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, he talked about WWE's plans for the future.

Triple H on WWE's plan for the future; plans on expanding into India

Triple H talked about WWE's plans of expanding in the future and for WWE's growth over the next five years.

“Obviously, we have to continue to put out the best product possible. Again, in this moment when you look at arenas that are empty and talk about how important the crowd is – it’s the most important thing we have. Making sure there’s a wealth of talent coming in the door and that we are delivering something that our fans are enjoying. And that’s an ebb and a flow, but we have to stay on top of that for sure. After that, I think it’s the growth potential of what this company can be and become as a media company. When you look at the rest of the world – to expand into those markets. Because of geography in the past, we’ve only been able to go in there for a one-off or something and come back to do television. So localizing in those places becomes very big. Sometimes especially in the US, you tend to think about just the US.

Triple H also revealed how WWE wanted to focus on India for the huge number of people in the country, and how Triple H is focusing on India as the next big market for WWE.

But when you look outside at India, just the potential alone. There are 1.5 billion people there and we’re the second biggest sport in India outside of cricket, and cricket is like a religion. There are opportunities for us there, we’re firmly planted there and everything else. We have a long 25-plus year track record in that market, but we can get in there much deeper and create opportunities in ways that we never have before because of technology and everything else.”