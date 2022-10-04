Top RAW Star says he enjoyed new WWE ring name before Triple H altered it 

Top WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently shared his thoughts on the head of creative Triple H's decision to revert his ring name to its original form.

Under the leadership of Vince McMahon, the 25-year-old's first name was taken out of his persona, a move that was a common troupe of the 77-year-old. However, with The Game now in charge of WWE creative, the company's new Chief Content Officer recently decided to give Theory his first name, Austin, back.

Speaking to WrestleRant, the current Mr. Money In the Bank gave his personal take on all the recent creative flip-flopping around his in-ring name.

"There’s a bunch of things being said, but to me, I actually like Theory. I really do like it.” Theory added, “It’s one of those things at first where you’re like, ‘Ah!,’ you know. But for me, Austin is my real first name. And Austin Theory’s what I’ve always said in promos. Even sometimes too, I’ll do podcasts and catch myself saying Austin Theory. But for me, I really feel like if somebody was to look up WWE and look up Austin — we all know that Stone Cold is probably going to pop up first. I’d rather you put ‘Theory WWE’ [in Google], there’s only one. So, for me, I personally really enjoy being Theory.” (H/T EWrestling News)

Austin Theory currently has the world at his fingertips as he holds the Money In the Bank briefcase, which entitles him to a world title match whenever he chooses.

What is Triple H's thoughts on Austin Theory

With the former United States Champion heavily favored by Vince McMahon, many are wondering if he will get the same star treatment from The King of Kings.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Triple H is looking to improve the ringwork of Austin for the time being, rather than thrust him into the main event scene.

"The idea is to give Theory opponents that will give him experience because Theory is the one they really want to groom and it appears Levesque hasn't done anything to change that. They like the guy. Good size, good look, very good athlete, just needs ring work." (H/T Cultaholic)

Under the current creative guidance of Triple H, Austin Theory has an ongoing feud with his former teammate and recently returned WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano.

Do you think Triple H will push Austin Theory as much as Vince McMahon did? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

