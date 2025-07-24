Triple H, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, and more react to WWE legend Hulk Hogan's passing at age 71

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, and the entire wrestling world is mourning the loss of The Hulkster. Today, several notable names from the industry reacted to the icon's passing.Hulk Hogan changed the industry forever as he became the most notable name in wrestling outside the squared circle. The Hulkster dominated the competition in his prime and became the first of his kind, which created a trend for other superstars in the years that followed.After decades of work and appearances in the industry, Hogan passed away at the age of 71 due to a reported cardiac arrest. The industry has been mourning the loss of The Hulkster, and many, including Triple H, Ric Flair, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, and more, reacted to the passing of the megastar.Stars react to Hulk Hogan's death! [Images from X]The list continues with Adam Pearce, The Miz, The Undertaker, and several names across the globe who have reacted and paid their respects to The Hulkster and shared some of his career's best work.Triple H credits Hulk Hogan for WWE and the industry's successHulk Hogan became a global sensation with his work inside the ring under Vince McMahon's creative regime. When The Hulkster made his second return to WWE, he crossed paths with new names and won the Undisputed Championship from Triple H. The late 71-year-old legend created moments for decades to come.Today, Triple H reacted and paid tribute to the late wrestling legend, where he credited Hulk Hogan for WWE and the industry's success as a whole when The Hulkster became a global name.&quot;WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea,&quot; Triple H wrote on X.The Game also paid his respects and sent his condolences to The Hulkster's friends and family.&quot;There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans,&quot; Triple H wrote on X.The company will most likely pay tribute to the late Hall of Famer on its upcoming shows.