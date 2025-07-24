  • home icon
  Triple H, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, and more react to WWE legend Hulk Hogan's passing at age 71

Triple H, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, and more react to WWE legend Hulk Hogan's passing at age 71

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:00 GMT
Stars react to Hulk Hogan
Stars react to Hulk Hogan's passing at the age of 71! [Images from WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, and the entire wrestling world is mourning the loss of The Hulkster. Today, several notable names from the industry reacted to the icon's passing.

Hulk Hogan changed the industry forever as he became the most notable name in wrestling outside the squared circle. The Hulkster dominated the competition in his prime and became the first of his kind, which created a trend for other superstars in the years that followed.

After decades of work and appearances in the industry, Hogan passed away at the age of 71 due to a reported cardiac arrest. The industry has been mourning the loss of The Hulkster, and many, including Triple H, Ric Flair, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, and more, reacted to the passing of the megastar.

Stars react to Hulk Hogan's death! [Images from X]
Stars react to Hulk Hogan's death! [Images from X]

The list continues with Adam Pearce, The Miz, The Undertaker, and several names across the globe who have reacted and paid their respects to The Hulkster and shared some of his career's best work.

Triple H credits Hulk Hogan for WWE and the industry's success

Hulk Hogan became a global sensation with his work inside the ring under Vince McMahon's creative regime. When The Hulkster made his second return to WWE, he crossed paths with new names and won the Undisputed Championship from Triple H. The late 71-year-old legend created moments for decades to come.

Today, Triple H reacted and paid tribute to the late wrestling legend, where he credited Hulk Hogan for WWE and the industry's success as a whole when The Hulkster became a global name.

"WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea," Triple H wrote on X.
The Game also paid his respects and sent his condolences to The Hulkster's friends and family.

"There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans," Triple H wrote on X.

The company will most likely pay tribute to the late Hall of Famer on its upcoming shows.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
