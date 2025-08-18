Triple H rumored to bring top UFC star to WWE; wrestling veteran questions move - "I'm gonna ask Google" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Triple H's efforts in bringing a major star to the company. There have been rumors of the Chief Content Officer currently in touch with Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler has had a mixed career in the UFC. After a stellar run at Bellator, he joined the Dan White-led promotion but notched up only two wins, while suffering five defeats. The star, however, has been very entertaining with his trash talk, something that might have put him on WWE's radar. Chandler recently dropped a bombshell when he announced that his team was in talks with Triple H regarding a possible stint in the company.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Mantell questioned about the star. He acknowledged not knowing much about Chandler and had to check Google to find more information on him. The veteran manager then realized he was a former UFC fighter and a renowned mixed martial artist. However, Mantell's reaction sparked questions on whether casual wrestling fans would know the star if he showed up in WWE.

"Wait a minute. I'm gonna ask Google. Who is Michael Chandler? The hell if I know. It says he's a well-rounded American Mixed Martial Artist and former UFC Lightweight Title challenger. What the hell!" [From 4:37 onwards]

Michael Chandler has reported that he has been a longtime WWE fan. He informed Triple H of the same as well, hoping that it might open up some doors for him in the company.

WWE has not shied away from crossover talent joining the promotion for the added attention and eyeballs. It will be interesting to see if Chandler gets an impactful run with the company.

