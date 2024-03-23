Triple H's biggest signing finally set to make official SmackDown debut next week

Triple H made one of his biggest-ever signings for WWE last year and despite all the hype, there hasn't been more than one match for said superstar. However, things will change next week as his signing will officially make their WWE SmackDown debut.

The superstar we're talking about is none other than Jade Cargill. Cargill, who signed with WWE in September of 2023, has only wrestled one match - the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. She was the second runner-up, getting eliminated by Liv Morgan, who was subsequently eliminated by the winner Bayley.

Jade Cargill has signed with the blue brand and WWE announced that next week, she will finally make her debut as a superstar of the Friday night show.

Triple H was asked about her delayed debut and he reassured everyone that WWE was taking their time polishing Jade Cargill and making sure she's ready to have the biggest impact possible when she walked out to the ring.

Many seemed to forget that just earlier this month, she hit the third anniversary of her in-ring debut. She had a great run in AEW but looks to accomplish much bigger things on WWE SmackDown.

Whether this means she will be competing at WrestleMania XL or not is yet to be seen, but there don't seem to many slots on the card for a match for Cargill.

