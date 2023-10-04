"Triple H's booking decision is questionable," "Make it make sense" - Fans react to 27-year-old star's booking on WWE RAW

Triple H's creative decision for WWE's main roster has been universally praised over the past year. However, fans have pointed out illogical decisions if the new regime has taken any over the past few months. Recently, the audience reacted to Indi Hartwell's booking on Monday Night RAW,

Earlier this year, Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women's Championship from Roxanne Perez in a Ladder match at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023. Unfortunately, the title reign didn't last long, as she was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft.

Recently, the company uploaded a video in which Indi Hartwell confronted current NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch and hinted at going after the champion in the developmental brand. Fans were confused and questioned Triple H's booking decision following the segment.

Fans are excited for a clash between The Impressive and The Man for the title. However, many pointed out the reasoning behind the booking and questioned Triple H's regime on why they would take the title from Indi Hartwell and make her compete for the same title months later on the roster.

What has Indi Hartwell done in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

In 2020, Indi Hartwell started working with Candice LeRae, who turned heel for the first time in her career on the developmental brand. She aligned with LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory to form The Way. She was often seen helping the Poison Pixie during her initial days.

Later, Triple H put the two stars in a team as they started to work in the women's tag team division on the developmental brand. Later, The Way captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship from Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in a Street Fight.

After dropping the titles to IYO SKY and Zoey Stark, Hartwell spent most of her time in a storyline with Dexter Lumis before he was released. Earlier this year, she reached the top of the division when she became the NXT Women's Champion at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023.

Unfortunately, she hasn't accomplished much on WWE's main roster under Triple H's creative leadership. Apart from competing on Main Event, she lost a singles match to Rhea Ripley on an episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what Hartwell will do next on the brand.

What are your thoughts on Indi Hartwell's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

