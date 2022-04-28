"He was furious" - Triple H confronted former WWE duo after they went off-script at major event

W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, says Triple H once reprimanded him after he sang a copyrighted song during an entrance.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens defeated Big Cass and Enzo Amore at SummerSlam 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. Amore quoted The Notorious B.I.G’s “Juicy” during an in-ring promo, followed by Cass singing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, the seven-foot star explained why Triple H was “furious” when they returned backstage:

“We went off-script in SummerSlam in Brooklyn and sang I think a Frank Sinatra song, and you can’t sing or imitate things that are copyrighted. That was a stern talking-to. It was Hunter [Triple H]. He was furious, Hunter, but we didn’t know. We didn’t know there was such a thing.”

Renee Paquette added that she also received a warning one time after she sang during a kickoff show.

Triple H immediately spoke to Big Cass and Enzo Amore after their match

Due to copyright laws, footage of Big Cass and Enzo Amore’s pre-match segment has been removed from the WWE Network version of SummerSlam 2016.

Cass added that he and Amore thanked Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens backstage following their match. Shortly thereafter, Triple H interrupted the duo and explained why they were not allowed to sing without permission.

“If you go back and watch that SummerSlam, I think it was 2016, they had to cut it,” Cass said. “That was something we weren’t told in NXT. We did it and we thought, ‘Yeah, New York, we f***ing crushed it, man! F*** yeah, that was on the fly and everybody was with it!’ Then we got to the back and it was like, ‘You… you… come here.’ I was like, ‘Oh f***.’”

Enzo and Cass were among the most beloved tag teams on Triple H's NXT brand between 2013 and 2016. Despite their popularity, the duo never won tag titles in NXT or during their 14 months together on WWE's main roster.

