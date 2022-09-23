"It's game-changing" - Triple H details future plans for the global expansion of WWE NXT

During a recent interview, Triple H shared future plans for the global expansion of the company's developmental brand, Hunter said he eventually wants to build NXT into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario.

The Game has a plan to solidify the future of WWE's roster for decades to come. Hunter created the black-and-gold brand of NXT out of FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) back in 2012, which has helped build and showcase some of the company's biggest stars we see today, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair.

Triple H recently sat down with LAD Bible TV to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the current plans to expand WWE NXT, The Game spoke about a grander plan to create a World Cup-like system for the black and gold brand.

"So, NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico, [we will] eventually build that into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario," Triple H revealed. "The World Cup finals for NXT will one year be in London, the next year maybe Mexico City, and all the while really what you’re doing is building this fanbase for college football while you’re building stars for the major leagues which is RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania, right. In India right now, we are the second biggest sport in India outside of Cricket. It’s massive already but imagine that scale when we have a brand on the ground of native Indian people having their own brand [and] one of them branches out and goes to RAW or SmackDown, headlines WrestleMania, it’s game-changing."

Triple H explains shutting down NXT UK in favor of NXT Europe

Earlier this year, it was announced that NXT UK would be shut down and that NXT Europe would launch at some point in 2023.

While discussing the decision, Hunter explained that the idea was to shut the brand down in order to make a bigger one that would lead to an expansion across the entire world.

"For the last ten years or so, we’ve created that recruiting effort and started a brand called NXT. NXT for us is that academy model. So if RAW and SmackDown are the NFL for Football, NXT is collegiate athletics," Triple H said. "We had a small brand here called NXT UK, we were headed down this road prior to the pandemic, which put a halt on it but we just shot that brand down because we’re gonna relaunch it in 2023 as NXT Europe and try to blow it up bigger. The intent will be to take NXT Europe and bring that around the world." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Triple H's comments? Are you looking forward to the future of WWE under Hunter's vision? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

