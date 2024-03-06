Triple H's hands-off approach for WWE announcers is "refreshing," says 40-year-old personality

With Triple H at the helm of WWE, a 40-year-old personality feels like he has more freedom to express his skills during commentary.

The name in question is Corey Graves, who serves as the play-by-play commentator on the SmackDown brand alongside Wade Barrett. WWE WrestleMania XL is just around the corner, happening on April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia, and everyone in the company is buzzing with anticipation.

Speaking on Short and to the Point, the former NXT Tag Team Champion discussed working under The Game's leadership. Graves expressed his gratitude for Paul Levesque's support throughout his career.

The 40-year-old WWE personality particularly appreciates the freedom and space that Triple H gives announcers to develop their unique styles on the microphone, a refreshing change compared to past experiences under Vince McMahon's regime.

“Triple H is another guy I owe a great deal, if not everything in my career, to. He was the one that took a chance on me as a wrestler in NXT. If I need something, I’ve never hesitated to go to him and ask. He’s cool and refreshing in the sense that he gives us [announcers] space. Instead of being told and prompted that you have to do it a certain way or you have to use certain verbiage, Triple H understands that we’re all fans, and as the business grows and evolves, you kind of have to let go of the reins a little bit. I still have my guide rails, but I feel like they’re a little bit wider on each side now,” Graves said. [H/T: Awful Announcing]

Corey Graves addressed the management style difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon's leadership in WWE

While some former WWE announcers under Vince McMahon criticized his micromanaging style, Corey Graves feels differently. The former 24/7 Champion acknowledged this common complaint but emphasized the positive changes under The Game's leadership.

“I’ve been on TV for seven years between RAW and Smackdown. In the last few months, my headsets have been as quiet and lucid as they have ever been. I only hear from him if I’m doing something terribly wrong or if a joke lands. If I say something and it gets him, he’ll double down, or he’ll add on to my joke in my headset,” he added. [H/T: Awful Announcing]

WWE is heading into its second WrestleMania under the leadership of HHH. Fans are already loving the massive returns of CM Punk and The Rock on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Corey Graves heavily praising Triple H? Sound off!

