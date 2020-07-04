Triple H's honest take on whether he would have allowed The Undertaker's Streak to end if he was in charge

Does Triple H agree with Vince McMahon's decision to end The Phenom's Streak?

Triple H was as shocked as the rest of the WWE Universe when The Undertaker's Streak ended.

Triple H is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE

The King Of Kings, Triple H only makes sporadic appearances in the ring since he dawned the role of an executive in the WWE. The Game has had many vicious battles with the best the WWE has had to offer over his 25-year long career. Not only has Triple H held the company's top prize on fourteen occasions but has also had many WrestleMania moments. One of his best matches at WrestleMania has been against The Undertaker, whom he has faced thrice at the Showcase Of Immortals.

Triple H on ending The Undertaker's Streak

The Cerebral Assasin was a guest on the Gorilla Position Podcast recently. During the session, Triple H spoke about his initial days in the business, his rapport with The Undertaker and the relationship that Vince McMahon shares with The Phenom.

When asked whether he would have booked The Undertaker's Streak to end the way it did at WrestleMania 30, Triple H said:

“Hard to say. Everybody looked at it from their point of view. You have to go back to that period of time, everything that is happening to all the players involved, to the plan you have involved for all those players to say is this the right thing. To be honest with you, I don’t know what all those thoughts or plans were or anything else. I think Mark said the final decision was made that day. I didn’t know what was being done that day until very late in the day. When I heard about it, I was in shock like everybody else, like, you’re kidding me? But again, you don’t know all the pieces and to this day I probably don’t even know all the pieces." (h/t wrestlingnews.co)

Triple H went on to say that The Undertaker captured the decision in the best way possible. The Phenom had said that he went ahead with it because it was Vince McMahon's call. If McMahon believed that it was best for business and for Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, then he agreed and that was that.

"I believe he would make what he believed to be the right decision for everyone in that moment. Is it the right decision? It’s easy to look back hindsight 20/20 and say, is it or isn’t? But in that moment, I believe he would have believed it was and that leads me to think that maybe if I knew all the things that he knew, that maybe I would have done it too, but I don’t know because I don’t know what all those factors were.”(h/t wrestlingnews.co)

Brock Lesnar isn't the only Superstar to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns beat The Phenom three years later at the event.