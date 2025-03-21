Triple H's new WWE championship has two stars named; huge announcement

Triple H's new WWE championship finally has contenders. A match has been announced, and a new champion will be crowned.

Earlier, Triple H announced that Men's and Women's WWE Championships would be introduced for the stars signed to WWE ID. The new titles would then be contested between the different prospects signed to the company's Independent Development program. Now, the first match of the tournament has been announced.

Triple H also announced that the matches would begin during the WrestleMania weekend, and the first matches were announced. The WWE ID's X account revealed that the first match would see Zayda Steel face Kylie Rae. Of the ID prospects, Rae may have the most experience.

She is a former AEW star who has also wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling and NWA. She previously worked as an extra in WWE, but this is the first time she's been signed with the ID program.

"BREAKING.... @ZaydaSteel was the 1st WWE ID prospect announced. Now she's in the first announced WWE ID Championship Tournament opening round match! @ZaydaSteel vs. @IamKylieRae is set for @GCWrestling_ in Las Vegas on April 16th. #WWEIDTitle Info👇," the annoucnement read.

With the tournament now announced, it remains to be seen which male and female stars will become the first holders of the championships in their category.

