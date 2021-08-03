Triple H's reaction when WWE Hall of Famer asked him to stop copying his finisher

Triple H has one of the most iconic finishers in WWE history - The Pedigree. However, that was not The Game's first finisher in WWE.

During the early days of his career, Triple H used Ace Crusher, which was essentially the same move as the Diamond Cutter used by Diamond Dallas Page in WCW. The WWE Hall of Famer called Triple H and asked him to change his finisher, and The Game obliged.

After a brief run in WCW, Triple H made his debut in WWE in 1995. Before he became The Game, Triple H had a blue-blood gimmick and went by the name of Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He later evolved into becoming one of the toughest heels in the business, partly because of how popular his finisher - the Pedigree - became.

Speaking about Triple H on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross praised The Pedigree, saying that it could be applied to anybody of any body type. Conrad Thomson asked if it was true that Diamond Dallas Page had called up Triple H and asked him to use a different finisher. Ross said that The King of Kings agreed to change his finisher because he had confidence in himself:

''He has confidence in his own game. He knew that there are a lot of other finishes he could come up with that would not identify him with somebody else. With all due respect to Dallas Page, he was not a household name at that point,'' said Ross

Triple H did not cause a fuss over being asked to change his finisher

Conrad Thomson and Jim Ross talked about how Triple H agreeing to change his finisher showed that he did not want to create a problem. Thomson remarked that most other superstars would not have agreed to changing their finishers because a superstar on another channel asked them to do so.

Jim Ross commented that The Cerebral Assassin made the right call by giving up the Ace Crusher as The Pedigree became a big hit. He also said that while most finishing moves are copied or inspired by moves already existing, Triple H's pedigree was the first time he saw anyone do the move.

