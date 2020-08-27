Triple H's real backstage reaction to Damian Priest's hot tub photo revealed

Damian Priest won his first title in the WWE by becoming the new NXT North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: XXX in a high-octane ladder match.

The Archer of Infamy also posed for a customary post-match photo with Triple H. The image was unlike anything we've seen before featuring The Game and new champions from the Black and Gold brand.

Priest was busy celebrating his title victory in a hot tub with two women and bottles of champagne when Triple H came around for the photo.

Triple H's backstage reaction to the Damian Priest hot tub photo

Damian Priest opened up on the post-match moment with Triple H during a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Damian Priest admitted that there was nothing pretentious about the photo as he was legitimately celebrating when a visibly happy Triple H came up to him.

The NXT North American Champion revealed that Triple H couldn't believe that he had just jumped into the hot tub with his clothes before stating that he wanted to click a photo.

Damian Priest proposed clicking the photo while he was in the tub, and Triple H wasted no time making it happen. What we got was a photo for the ages.

Here's what Damian Priest had to say about the epic image:

Advertisement

"That was all real, man. I was celebrating. There was no me pretending for cameras. I was thoroughly enjoying the moment. Hunter came up to me smiling, laughing. He couldn't believe that I just jumped in the water with my clothes on. Then he wanted to do the picture, and I was like, "take it while I'm in here!" Then he thought about it and was like, "stay right there!" It was really cool because it was individual to me. You ain't taking a picture like this with nobody else. Ever.

WAY COOLER! Exactly. So I got that over everybody."

Damian Priest, formerly known as Punishment Martinez, has been in the WWE since 2018, and his first title win was long overdue. It would be interesting to now see how WWE books his Championship reign going forward, and the one big positive is that Priest is wholly comfortable portraying his current gimmick.