Triple H's thoughts on The Undertaker ending his career after the Boneyard Match

Triple H and The Undertaker go way back. The Game and The Deadman have gone toe to toe on many occasions with three of these occasions coming at WrestleMania. The Undertaker vs Triple H at WrestleMania 28 is one of the most historic matches in WWE. The addition of Shawn Michaels, the man who The Undertaker retired, added to the drama and suspense that came with the match.

Triple H was in an interview with The New York Post to promote the finale of The Last Ride. For those of you that are unaware, The Last Ride is a docuseries that revolves around The Undertaker's life from 2017. During the series, The Undertaker contemplates retirement and has been in search of that perfect match to bid farewell to the business he loves so deeply.

During the interview, Triple H was asked whether The Undertaker could call it a day after his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The Game said the following;

“I don’t know. It’s hard for me to say when somebody like him puts it down because I feel like the dragon is always in front of him one way or another and he’s always gonna look to do it. I think it would be hard for him to end on some kind of theatrical piece like that because of what you said, the emotionality of it. We finished the last shot and then we’re like, ‘Alright, I think we got some good stuff let’s go home.’" (h/t wrestltingnews)

Triple H also spoke about the situation the match took place in. The absence of a stadium filled with thousands of fans chanting for The Undertaker does play a role in The Phenom getting that final send-off.

“It’s not the closure you’re looking for. Then again, if he decided to never come back or his health gets worse or he gets injured or something, this could be the last one. So, when I got involved in it, I was hell-bent on making sure for Mark this thing’s got to be everything it could be. It can’t fall apart on our end.” (h/t wrestlingnews)