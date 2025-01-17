Triple H said to have "fumbled" 29-year-old WWE star whose last RAW match was two months ago

Fans aren't happy with a current star's standing on the main roster and believe Triple H has fumbled him. RAW Superstar and current WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee hasn't wrestled on RAW since November 2024.

Dragon Lee is a member of the Latino World Order and wrestles on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, his fans haven't seen him perform on the red brand for quite some time now, courtesy of his booking. Lee hasn't been booked to wrestle on RAW for about two months now.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The same was pointed out on X/Twitter, and many fans chimed in to bash WWE CCO Triple H in their replies to the tweet. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Fans aren't happy with Lee's booking (via X)

What did Triple H say about Dragon Lee back in 2022?

Dragon Lee signed a deal with WWE in late 2022. Shortly after the announcement was made, The Game put up a tweet reacting to the signing. Here's what he had to say:

“An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe. And he’s just getting started.The next chapter of Dragon Lee’s career begins with WWE NXT!”

Lee took on Andrade at the November 15, 2024, Speed taping and defeated him to become the new WWE Speed Champion. He has been holding the title since then. The last time Lee wrestled on RAW was on November 25, 2024. That night, The Creed Brothers defeated Lee and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match.

Lee has done quite well for himself on WWE TV since he arrived in late 2022. He's a former NXT North American Champion and has been featured alongside some of WWE's top talent on the main roster. Fans will be hoping Triple H pays heed to them on X/Twitter and puts Lee in a major program soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback