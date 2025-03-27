Triple H said rejected pitch was more suited to the Attitude Era, ex-WWE star recalls

Triple H worked behind the scenes on WWE's creative team for several years before becoming the company's Chief Content Officer in 2022. PJ Black, fka Justin Gabriel, recently disclosed details about a conversation he once had with The Game about a storyline idea.

In 2014, Black secretly portrayed Adam Rose's on-screen ally, The Bunny. The former Nexus member wore a bunny outfit to the ring and entertained fans by performing high-flying moves.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Black said he pitched for former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to be revealed as The Bunny. The 44-year-old also wanted the character to turn to the dark side and compete in weapon-based matches. However, Triple H thought the ideas were more suited to WWE's popular Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"I had a lot of ideas," Black said. "I think the timing wasn't right. Stuff like that, Hunter [Triple H] was like, 'Wow, this would have worked great in the Attitude Era.' I came up with an idea and he went, 'That would have looked so good in that [other] era.' Because I studied old stuff. What's old is new. It was just a timing issue." [53:52 – 54:10]

The Bunny stopped appearing on WWE television in December 2014 after Rose attacked him and turned heel.

PJ Black on Triple H and WWE using his creative ideas

In January 2015, PJ Black was granted his release from WWE after expressing concerns about the direction of his character.

Following his departure, the three-time Tag Team Champion noticed many of his creative ideas had been used in other wrestlers' storylines.

"Years later, they started implementing a lot of my ideas, which is awesome because I left because they didn't use any of my ideas. I was like, 'Maybe I'm just terrible at this,'" Black said. "Once I left, they used a lot of my ideas on TV, so I was like oh, okay, cool, at least my ideas are still hanging around there." [54:10 – 54:26]

In the same interview, Black recalled how John Cena derailed The Nexus' momentum after a backstage meeting at SummerSlam 2010.

