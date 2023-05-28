Triple H says 19-year-veteran is "more dangerous than ever" after title change at Night of Champions 2023

Triple H had some big decisions to make at Night of Champions 2023, and one of the most important ones was the end of Bianca Belair's nearly 14-month-long reign as RAW Women's Champion. Following the title change, The Game had some words to say about 19-year-veteran Asuka.

Although the match didn't stand out as much, it was a bit of a surprise when RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair lost to her WrestleMania opponent. Although Belair retained at WrestleMania to secure a year-long reign, Asuka turned heel earlier this month to continue her feud with The EST of WWE.

Triple H congratulated Asuka and said that she was now more dangerous than ever:

Triple H has always been big on Asuka, even from her NXT days in 2015, 2016, and 2017. She surpassed Goldberg's undefeated streak while The Game was in charge of NXT and still remains the longest-reigning NXT champion, if you don't account for Gunther's 870-day reign as UK Champion.

Asuka won thanks to a change-up in her usual mist tactics. Rather than spitting the mist out, she had it applied to her fingers and shoved it across Bianca Belair's eyes as she was being lifted up for the KOD.

It was certainly a welcome title change and seems to be getting positive reception.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes