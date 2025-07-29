Triple H says 28-year-old WWE name can be the biggest star in the business for a long time

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has levied some massive praise on one of his top superstars. The Game claimed they could be the biggest star in the business for a long time.Speaking on the first episode of WWE: Unreal on Netflix, Triple H revealed how big of a star he feels Rhea Ripley can become. Such praise from the head booker is always a positive.He mentioned how over Mami is, using the crowd reaction to her entrance music as proof. Triple H stated that Ripley is capable of being on top of WWE for years to come:&quot;When that music hits, it’s a moment in the crowd, and it’s undeniable. She has it. She can be the biggest star in this business for a long time to come,&quot; he said. [14:07 - 14:17]The WWE Hall of Famer further praised Rhea Ripley later in the episode. It focused on her Women's World Championship win over Liv Morgan on the January 6 episode of RAW, which was the company's Netflix premiere:&quot;The reaction for her is incredible. It's hard not to look at her as the most captivating woman on our roster,&quot; he said. [42:46 - 42:54]While she isn't the champion right now, Rhea Ripley will get a chance to win back the Women's World Title at SummerSlam this weekend. She will face IYO SKY and Naomi in a Triple Threat match for the belt.