  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H says 28-year-old WWE name can be the biggest star in the business for a long time

Triple H says 28-year-old WWE name can be the biggest star in the business for a long time

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jul 29, 2025 09:15 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H (Image via WWE.com)
WWE CCO Triple H (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has levied some massive praise on one of his top superstars. The Game claimed they could be the biggest star in the business for a long time.

Ad

Speaking on the first episode of WWE: Unreal on Netflix, Triple H revealed how big of a star he feels Rhea Ripley can become. Such praise from the head booker is always a positive.

He mentioned how over Mami is, using the crowd reaction to her entrance music as proof. Triple H stated that Ripley is capable of being on top of WWE for years to come:

"When that music hits, it’s a moment in the crowd, and it’s undeniable. She has it. She can be the biggest star in this business for a long time to come," he said. [14:07 - 14:17]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

The WWE Hall of Famer further praised Rhea Ripley later in the episode. It focused on her Women's World Championship win over Liv Morgan on the January 6 episode of RAW, which was the company's Netflix premiere:

"The reaction for her is incredible. It's hard not to look at her as the most captivating woman on our roster," he said. [42:46 - 42:54]

While she isn't the champion right now, Rhea Ripley will get a chance to win back the Women's World Title at SummerSlam this weekend. She will face IYO SKY and Naomi in a Triple Threat match for the belt.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications