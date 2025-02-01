Triple H says everything in WWE can change before Cody Rhodes' title match; hints at what's coming

Triple H has now sent a huge hint. The star said that everything in WWE can change, and it appears he has something in particular in mind at the moment.

Heading into the Royal Rumble Premium Live event, CM Punk is set to compete in the 30-man match, as are several other stars. However, Cody Rhodes will be busy as he faces Kevin Owens. On WWE SmackDown tonight though, Owens had words for CM Punk and the two ended up in a confrontation in the ring.

The two will face each other in a match at some point in the future - both are determined to do that. However, till then, Owens has to defeat Rhodes, while Punk tries to win the Rumble. As the challenges were laid down, both stars got heated and things almost ended badly between them.

Trending

Triple H took to social media soon after, to make things clear about what was next for the stars. He said that everything in WWE can change, especially during the Royal Rumble weekend.

"Everything in @WWE can change in 24 hours... ...Especially #RoyalRumble weekend."

Expand Tweet

With Owens and Rhodes facing each other, the next 24 hours could literally change everything for the stars, as the Royal Rumble could shake things up for everyone. No one knows what WrestleMania will look like at this moment, but the next 24 hours will make that clear.

Fans will have to wait and see if Triple H has anything specific in mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback