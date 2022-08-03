Triple H says he heard former WWE Champion snore after passing out in a match

WWE legend Triple H recently spoke candidly about the time Kurt Angle got concussed during a Triple Threat match.

On the latest edition of IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, Triple H spoke in detail about various aspects of the pro-wrestling industry, as well as his career as a pro-wrestler. When asked about the craziest moment of his career, The Game recalled fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Angle getting concussed during a match on WWE TV.

"One time, Rock, Kurt Angle and myself were in a storyline. We're having a triple threat match with a big pay-per-view. Steph's a part of that, she's in the back as a part of that match. Kurt is going to get put through a table by me and I'm going to Pedigree him through a table. He's going to get knocked out and they're going to cart him off. Except we get up on the table, I hook Kurt's arms and as we're about to go for the Pedigree, the table breaks from underneath us and I'm looking down to try to protect Kurt cause I got his arms and like, the first rule... protect your opponent," said Triple H.

The head of creative continued and said he tried to protect Angle:

"I'm trying to protect him but we come down and I watch his head smash into a control box, and we hit, and I go down and I hear kurt starts snoring! He's out like cold so I put my hand on him. I go, 'Kurt, you okay?' and he wakes up and he starts trying to get up." [33:05-34:04]

Triple H and The Rock had no idea if Angle was going to come back

The Game further stated that Angle was carted backstage, as was the plan all along. At this point, neither he nor The Rock had any idea if Angle was going to return to the ring.

The two superstars were notified soon after by the referee that Angle was going to return to the match. The Olympic gold medalist came out to the ring soon after, with an assist from Stephanie McMahon, and the match continued.

Angle has previously opened up about the incident in question. The contest took place at SummerSlam 2000, with The Rock coming out victorious when all was said and done.

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you wish to use these quotes on your website.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far