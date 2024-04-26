Triple H says massive shockwaves were felt in WWE this week; happened after everything changed

Triple H has opened up about the biggest thing coming out of WWE this week, even before the Draft. He spoke about the massive shockwaves felt throughout the company and outside.

Over the past week, WWE held NXT Spring Breakin', which proved extremely popular. Trick Williams, the most over star on the roster, finally got his title shot against Ilja Dragunov. He took nothing for granted and put on a fantastic match. Throughout the night, the chants for him were through the roof.

In fact, the chants for "Whoop That Trick" shook the entire building.

This was made even clearer when Triple H shared footage of the cameras shaking as fans chanted and jumped up and down to celebrate the star's win. He said it sent shockwaves through the fans and the company, using the all-inclusive term NXT Universe. He added that the cameras were shaking because of the reaction after his win.

"#NXTSpringBreakin sent shockwaves through the #NXTUniverse… literally. Our production cameras were SHAKING because of the massive reaction that @_trickwilliams received after his #NXTChampionship victory. What an unbelievable visual."

The video made it appear like the entire building was shaking, as if in an earthquake. Shockwaves or not, the entirety of the NXT title picture has now changed following the match.

Triple H will now likely have Ilja Dragunov on the main roster

Triple H has a lot to do when booking shows for WWE, but now, he will have another star.

Dragunov is being called up to the main roster and will likely be included in either brand regarding the Draft. With both him and Carmelo Hayes leaving NXT and Bron Breakker also on the main roster, there are a lot of fresh faces now.

It remains to be seen what shape WWE will take in the months after the Draft.