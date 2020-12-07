Triple H discussed Pat McAfee's performance at NXT TakeOver WarGames in a call held after the pay-per-view. Triple H spoke about McAfee's growth as a WWE Superstar and believes that the people he has been working with are helping him succeed in NXT. Pat McAfee was part of the Men's WarGames which saw The Undisputed Era beat McAfee's Kings of NXT.

Speaking on the call, Triple H credited Pat McAfee's teammates and opponents in the WarGames match for helping him succeed in the WWE ring. McAfee's team, that call themselves the Kings of NXT include the likes of Pete Dunne and the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

"Now saying this will take nothing away from Pat because what he has done has been absolutely amazing, but the people that he's been put in there with [and] the people that he's been around, eight guys in War Games tonight including Pat, all put their heart and soul into that and made it all happen. But that doesn't have to happen right? The other seven guys that are in there don't have to make that happen for him, and they don't have to allow that to happen. That's them being pros and unselfish and making him. There's a lot of that to the success, but make no mistake about it. Pat's phenomenal." H/t Wrestling Inc

Triple H says Pat McAfee is a natural, just like Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle

Triple H also compared Pat McAfee's natural ability in the ring to that of Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. The Game believes that there are certain individuals who can walk into a ring and become naturals in the field of Sports Entertainment. Ronda Rousey would switch from the octagon in the UFC, and Kurt Angle was an Olympic medal winning athlete in the sport of Wrestling. McAfee came into the ring after retiring from the NFL.

"There are certain people that are just naturals to this. You've seen it over the years whether it's a Ronda [Rousey], whether it's a Kurt Angle and somebody like Pat." H/t Wrestling Inc

It's GREAT to be GREAT



It must SUCK to SUCK #WarGames #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/AkYPtUkCBM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2020

Like Triple H said, Pat McAfee is clearly a natural in the squared circle, and impressed the NXT Universe in his WarGames match. He also seems to be enjoying his work with the WWE. Hopefully, we will get to see more of him in the ring.