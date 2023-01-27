Triple H says rising WWE Superstar could be "one of the biggest stars in the business"

Triple H has changed the landscape of WWE and added several major milestones in the company's history since becoming the Chief Content Officer. Recently, The Game said current United States Champion Austin Theory could be one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Last year, Triple H was promoted to Chief Content Officer and became the creative head of the company after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. McMahon returned earlier this year, but Hunter retained his duties as CCO of WWE.

Last November, Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to win his second United States Championship. Speaking to ESPN, The Game spoke highly of Theory and praised him as one of the biggest stars in the business.

"Do I think he has all the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the business? Absolutely. What determines that? A lot of that is up to him now. You give him little bits of things here and there and he's improving his game and he's smart... He listens to the crowd, he listens to the people. He sees all the stuff that's going on, and he adapts his game on a regular basis." [H/T - ESPN]

Last year, Theory was quite close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but could not successfully cash in his MITB contract.

Triple H had a segment with DX and Imperium at WWE RAW XXX

In 2019, Triple H entered the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of D-Generation X alongside several members of the stable including Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna.

Upon becoming Chief Content Officer, Hunter reduced his on-screen appearances and focused his attention on working behind the scenes across all three brands.

On Monday, Triple H and D-Generation X had a segment on RAW XXX. However, the stable also had Kurt Angle with them who wanted to join the stable on a legendary night.

Unfortunately, the segment was interrupted by Imperium, who challenged them to a match. Luckily, Seth Rollins and The Street Profits came out to save the day and faced Imperium in a six-man tag team match.

Do you think Austin Theory could win the WWE or Universal Championship in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

