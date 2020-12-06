Triple H says Undisputed Era have "that magic" like D-Generation X

Triple H has discussed the success of the Undisputed Era while speaking to Inside The Ropes. HHH had high praise for the group consisting of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly.

He even compared them to a legendary stable he used to be a part of, D-Generation X. The Undisputed Era are set to face the Kings of NXT at WarGames this weekend.

Triple H believes that the "magic" the Undisputed Era have is what makes them comparable to D-Generation X. By "magic", The Game refers to the bond between the members and the fact that being a team wasn't just a part of the show to them.

"That to me is the magic of it. When that magic is there, it’s next level. They have that magic. It’s real to them. There’s no show. I think that’s what worked with DX. It wasn’t a show. We were just us. We all got along in that manner. When it’s magic like that, it really works." H/t Inside The Ropes

Triple H says fans will cheer the Undisputed Era whether they are heels or babyfaces

Triple H also commented on the Undisputed Era's supposed babyface turn heading into their WarGames match with the Kings of NXT.

He suggested that fans would have cheered them regardless of whether they were good or bad guys. The Cerebral Assassin compared the stable to the hugely popular Star Wars character Darth Vader, while he discussed their transition.

"It’s been great. It’s interesting to see when you shift people from one side, so to speak, to the other. And it’s funny that you say they’re in there as babyfaces this time. I don’t know, like even as bad guys sometimes they were getting cheered as much as the good guys, right? Darth Vader was a bad guy, but they loved the character and I think that always resonates within our business." H/t Inside The Ropes

The Undisputed Era will go head-to-head against the self-proclaimed Kings of NXT on Sunday. The group is led by former NFL player Pat McAfee and includes Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Birch. The two teams will do battle at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Advertisement

Let it be known that @AdamColePro cannot WAIT to introduce @PatMcAfeeShow to #WarGames this Sunday!



Will it be another defining #NXTTakeOver moment for the #UndisputedERA or can Team McAfee talk the talk AND walk the walk?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uhk21CHc7e — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 3, 2020

The Undisputed Era have huge shoes to fill, with Triple H comparing them to Darth Vader and D-Generation X. However, it is more than likely that they will live up to these expectations if they continue to impress as they have.