Triple H says WWE will take a hard look at how to attract more fans

Triple H and WWE are well aware that they've lost some fans over the years and are now in the process of figuring out how to attract new ones.

Triple H recently spoke to Dan Gelston of The North State Journal about the end of the ThunderDome era, with WWE heading back on the road. When the subject of recent record-low ratings for WWE RAW was brought up, Triple H stated that the company would “take a hard look” at how it can attract more fans back to the WWE product. But The Game cautioned that it's not just one thing that will turn the ship around.

“It never is one thing,” Triple H said. “We see this as a moment in time to shift everything. I think you’ll see it in just the layout of everything, the set designs, the way it’s presented. There’s a greater emphasis on utilizing the spaces that we have and the TV aspect of it while still engaging the fans. A lot of that comes from the time we had to experiment inside the ThunderDome.”

To many, many more years of creating (and causing trouble)!

Happy Birthday HBK! @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/O3MgxPBNO5 — Triple H (@TripleH) July 22, 2021

WWE needs to think long-term when it comes to attracting a loyal fanbase

Triple H is right. Things as simple as new entrance stages and bringing back part-time talent aren't going to be enough to bring all the fans back to WWE.

While it might offer a temporary boost in ratings, it isn't a long-term solution. But if WWE makes a concentrated effort in order to grow their fanbase, they absolutely can.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and WWE can do in the weeks and months to come as it pertains to increasing the WWE Universe.

Do you think Triple H will be able to put the puzzle pieces together to bring fans back to WWE? What is something you'd like to see the company change going forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande