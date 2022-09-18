"I do not give my respect very easily" - Triple H says 27-year-old WWE Superstar has earned his respect

Triple H has been an integral part of WWE ever since he debuted for the company. Over the years, he became a part-time wrestler and poured his time and energy into developing a brand for the upcoming and future superstars of the industry called NXT.

Earlier this year, Triple H became the creative head of the company and was promoted to Chief Content Office. After his promotion, he made several groundbreaking changes and rehired superstars who were let go by the old regime.

Logan Paul recently signed a deal with the company and had two matches at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam. During the recent WWE Press Conference for Crown Jewel, Triple H said Logan has earned his respect and praised The YouTuber's recent performance in the company:

"Logan was totally different. Logan was a guy that came in, talked to us about it, and as soon as we talked to him about doing something, man he started to put in the work... When I saw him in the ring for the first time, he blew my mind. I saw him do it again, after that blew my mind. This is the guy as I said earlier earned my respect. In this business, I do not give my respect very easily. He has earned that and its why he is here," said The Game [From 44:34 to 45:18]

Fans of Logan are excited to see him receive his first shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Riyad, Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.

Triple H announced Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for Crown Jewel 2022

In 2018, WWE signed a deal with Saudi Arabia to produce premium live events in their country. This marked the beginning of the annual Crown Jewel premium live event. Since its inception, there have been four shows which feature legends of the past and superstars of tomorrow.

Last year, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. In the closing moments of the match, The Tribal Chief hit The Beast Incarnate with the championship and secured the win.

Recently, WWE held a press conference for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, which is scheduled to take place on November 5. Triple H attended the event, addressed the media, and announced Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It will be interesting to see how Logan performs against The Tribal Chief considering it's the YouTuber's third official match with the company. It will be interesting to see what the two superstars do in Saudi Arabia.

