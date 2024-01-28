Triple H was scrambling as WWE Superstar delayed the Royal Rumble press conference

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about how he was scrambling to get Cody Rhodes ready for the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference.

Cody Rhodes overcame all the challenges to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. With this win, The American Nightmare became the first man in over two decades to win back-to-back Rumble matches. He now joins an elite club of stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Shawn Michaels, who have previously won the Rumble two years in a row.

While speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, The Game detailed that Cody was so passionate about the business that he was still clicking pictures and shaking hands with everyone. Triple H recalled getting nervous because the Press Conference was starting, and The American Nightmare needed to address the media outlets waiting for him.

"There is nobody more dedicated to this craft. The respect he (Cody Rhodes) has for it is second to none. I'm waiting for him to come back at Gorilla while he spends 45 minutes out there meeting people, shaking hands, and taking pictures. I'm like, 'Somebody gotta go get him. We got a press conference happening and it's already started, they're waiting for us.' I love that. I love his dedication to the WWE Universe, our fans, to anybody," Triple H said. [36:44 - 37:21]

You can watch the full Post-Show Press Conference below:

Triple H claimed that Cody had the right attitude for the business and fans. The King of Kings made it clear that The American Nightmare was the future of the Stamford-based company.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes starts his journey to this year's WrestleMania and whether he will be able to finish his story this time.

