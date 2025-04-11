Triple H to screw over CM Punk in WWE very soon, alleges veteran

A longtime wrestling veteran believes that Triple H might screw CM Punk in WWE in the future. Punk and Hunter have put their previous differences aside, making it easy for both of them to help the company make a lot of money.

One of the highlights of Punk's iconic "pipe bomb" promo in 2011 is when he called Triple H a "doofus" while also making remarks about the McMahon family. They didn't see eye-to-eye back then until The Second City Saint walked out three years later and was eventually fired by WWE.

Fast forward to 2023, and CM Punk returned to WWE and buried the hatchet with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. He even got his WrestleMania main event, facing Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match next weekend.

On the latest episode of Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, Russo, Stevie Richards, and Bin Hamin discussed Punk's past issues. After Russo couldn't believe how The Straight-edge Superstar was "sucking up" to fans since returning.

Richards thought that he was using "Jedi mind tricks" to settle his differences with Triple H. He even went as far as speculating that Hunter might be waiting for Punk to do something wrong before making a move.

"He's done a Jedi mind trick on the wrestling business in multiple promotions. So what happened is ECW was his show, he is main eventing Wrestlemania, he's making millions of dollars while still somehow pi**ing more and more people off. It makes money, and then everything is forgiven even Triple H, who is about as petty as they come, Phil managed to win him over. Or old Paul Levesque is playing the long game?" [From 9:17 - 9:46]

While CM Punk has a history of being difficult to work with in WWE and AEW, he seemingly turned a new leaf since returning to WWE. There have been no reports of tension and dissension, and everyone is happy to make a lot of money together.

CM Punk is set to main event his first WrestleMania 41

One of CM Punk's dreams before leaving WWE in 2014 was to main event WrestleMania. He finally got his wish more than a decade later when Paul Heyman announced that Punk's Triple Threat Match versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would be the last match of Night One of WrestleMania 41.

While there was confusion on why three big stars are in a Triple Threat Match, Paul Heyman's story with all of them made things more interesting, especially in the past two weeks.

