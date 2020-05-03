Triple H sends 'electrifying message' to The Rock on his birthday

The Rock and Triple H

Triple H has sent an 'electrifying message' to The Rock on his birthday via Twitter. The Game quote tweeted WWE's video of The Rock's move, the People's Elbow, and said, “To the most-electrifying of all time... a great adversary, great inspiration and great friend. Happy birthday to @TheRock!”

To the most-electrifying of all time...

a great adversary, great inspiration and great friend.

Happy birthday to @TheRock! https://t.co/QgT7PZJ2fN — Triple H (@TripleH) May 2, 2020

The Rock turned 48 today and is now very rarely seen in WWE. He has become a star in Hollywood now but is expected to be a part of WrestleMania 37 next year.

Triple H and The Rock's social media interactions

This is the second time the two Attitude Era stars have interacted recently on social media. Triple H was on The Bump discussing the things the company was planning for his 25th anniversary celebrations in WWE.

Kayla Braxton then surprised The Game with a pre-recorded video from The Rock. He spoke about how Triple H was always hungry for success and despite their feuds in the company, they have always remained close.

“I knew out of everybody in the locker room that there was a hunger in your eyes, and we were going to be competitors and we were going to compete and work our a**es off. That’s exactly what we did and that’s exactly why we gelled together and had incredible chemistry.”