Triple H sends out an exciting message ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has recently sent out a message ahead of the upcoming WWE Backlash: France.

Taking to social media, The Game recently uploaded a clip from France, where Backlash will be taking place. He mentioned that the crowd of France is definitely ready to witness the premium live event:

"Wow… the #WWEUniverse in France is definitely ready. Between #SmackDown tonight and #WWEBacklash tomorrow, things are going to get LOUD," wrote Triple H.

Check out The Game's post below:

The WWE Backlash premium live event has a lot of great matches on the cards. Cody Rhodes' with defend his title against AJ Styles and Damian Priest will be doing the same against Jey Uso. A Triple Threat match between Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi is set to occur, and the WWE Women's Tag title match between the Kabuki Warriors against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill is among the other exciting contests.

WWE Superstar AJ Styles heaped praise on Triple H

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently opened up about his experience of working under Triple H's regime.

While speaking during a conversation on SHAK Wrestling's Shakiel Mahjouri, Styles stated that The Games is the only person who understands the problems faced by the wrestlers.

He further continued and asserted that open communication is really significant in understanding what the company expects you to do:

"He's [Triple H] smart and he really cares and that's what we need. We need someone who not only wants to put on a great product but cares about the people that is working for him and doing their best. Sometimes we hit a wall, we're not sure exactly what they [WWE] want or what they want us to do, and just having that communication to say, 'Hey man, this is what I need,' and it just flips like that and you understand, you get it," he said. [From 15:10 to 15:32]

With The Game being one of the most discussed wrestlers ahead of WWE XL, it will be appreciative to see how the bout turns out to be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback