Triple H sends a four-word message to Jade Cargill after her surprise return at Elimination Chamber; reacts to attack on Naomi

Triple H sent a four-word message to Jade Cargill. The latter returned after four months at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

Ad

Cargill took Naomi out of action, seemingly revealing her as the mystery attacker who took the former out of action in November. This attack caused the 32-year-old superstar to miss the 2024 Women's WarGames and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Ad

Trending

Jade Cargill made her return in the opening moments of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She immediately went after Naomi instead of Liv Morgan, who was about to start the match with the 37-year-old.

Taking to X/Twitter, Triple H reacted to Cargill attacking Naomi and sent a four-word message.

"Hell hath no fury… #WWEChamber," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut at Fastlane 2023, making an on-screen appearance on the pre-show. She had her in-ring debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

At Backlash France, she won her first championship in WWE, capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair. However, Cargill's injury forced her to relinquish the title, and Naomi replaced her as Belair's tag team partner.

Belair and Naomi successfully defended their titles on several occasions before losing them to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback