"Never stopped growing" -Triple H sends a heartfelt message to 6-time WWE World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H sent out warm wishes to Batista on the 20th anniversary of the latter's debut in the Stamford-based company.

The Animal has enjoyed a decorated career in the promotion and is hailed as one of the most destructive superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. The 53-year-old, who retired at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, is a six-time world champion and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

The Game recently took to Twitter to congratulate his former Evolution teammate, hailing the latter for believing in his dreams.

"In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud"

Batista and Triple H are former teammates

One of the most recognized heel stables in WWE, Evolution, consisted of The Game and Batista along with Randy Orton and Ric Flair. The Hollywood star's career in the company started to gain momentum after he was introduced as a member of the iconic faction.

Although the former WWE Champion was initially in Triple H's corner, he later turned against his mentor and defeated him at WrestleMania 21 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

He retained his title twice against the King of Kings after the win, including a Hell in a Cell victory. He also became the first wrestler to pin Triple H inside the cell.

Fittingly, Batista's last match in the company also came against the Cerebral Assassin at WrestleMania 35. After losing the match, he decided to step away from the business.

Despite his WWE career not lasting as long as other all-time greats, Batista will forever be considered a legend in the company. Do you want The Animal to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off below.

