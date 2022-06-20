Triple H sends a heartfelt message following the death of former WWE Referee

WWE legend Triple H recently shared a heartwarming post addressing the passing of legendary referee Tim White.

White started his career in WWE as a part-time referee. He then went on to officiate in some of the company's most famous matches. Following his retirement in 2009, White starred in several comedy skits during WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era, alongside announcer Josh Matthews.

Following White's death, Triple H took to Twitter to pay a touching tribute to the former referee. In the post, The Game said White was one of the best people he's ever worked with.

"Shocked and saddened. Timmy was one of the absolute best people I’ve known and had the pleasure of working with. Myself and the entire @WWE family will miss him dearly," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Triple H @TripleH WWE @WWE



WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.



How did the wrestling world react to Triple H's tweet?

The WWE Universe has offered both their reactions to the tweet, and their condolences to Tim White's family.

One fan noted that it was tragic that White passed away, let alone so close to the passing of David Hebner, another former referee.

Another fan suggested that WWE should make a tribute video for White on Monday Night RAW.

Therealisback @Makepplsmile9 @TripleH @WWE Great man! I hope WWE has a tribute video for him on Monday. @TripleH @WWE Great man! I hope WWE has a tribute video for him on Monday.

Another noted that fans will miss White.

Christian @Christi05196926 @TripleH @WWE I agree with Triple H. I'm shocked and saddened to hear it. And I know that the WWE fans will miss him dearly. I would also like to extend my condolences to Tim White's family. @TripleH @WWE I agree with Triple H. I'm shocked and saddened to hear it. And I know that the WWE fans will miss him dearly. I would also like to extend my condolences to Tim White's family.

One fan referred to White as one of the greatest referees of all time.

Another fan noted that death is one of the hardest things to accept in life, and that staying together is important.

Gary Santiago @Gsan0993 @TripleH @WWE Apart a life that is hard on all of us and is why we need stay together @TripleH @WWE Apart a life that is hard on all of us and is why we need stay together

It will be interesting to see how Paul Levesque's position in WWE changes, as his real-life wife Stephanie McMahon is now the company's interim CEO. You can read all the latest news about Triple H by clicking here.

