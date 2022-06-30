"Incredibly driven young woman" - Triple H sends a heartfelt message to WWE's newest signee Valerie Loureda

Triple H has sent a message to WWE's newest signee Valerie Loureda.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour, the now-former Bellator MMA fighter revealed that she has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

Taking to Twitter, The Game praised Loureda for her passion for the business. He is also looking forward to seeing the Cuban-American star train at the WWE Performance Center.

"An incredibly driven young woman working hard in sport and business to make a name for herself and her family. Cannot wait to have Valerie start training at the @WWEPC and make her impact in @WWENXT! Welcome to @WWE!" The Game tweeted.

Check out Triple H's tweet for Valerie Loureda below:

Loureda has compiled a record of 4-1-0 throughout her mixed martial arts career. The 23-year-old also had a tryout with WWE in late April and was spotted attending WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

She will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center in July and will be starting in NXT, as per Triple H's tweet.

Valerie Loureda thanked Triple H for the opportunity presented to her

Valerie Loureda has been receiving best wishes from the WWE Universe and the MMA world since beginning her transition to pro wrestling from mixed martial arts.

In response to Triple H's tweet, Loureda herself thanked the Hall of Famer with a follow-up tweet.

She responded to The Game's heartfelt message by claiming that she was going to make him proud and was also thankful for the opportunity. Loureda wrote:

"Thank you so much for this opportunity. I will make you proud."

Check out Loureda's tweet below:

Loureda's last fight in Bellator MMA was a win over Taylor Turner, whom she defeated via split decision in late 2021. During her run with Scott Coker's promotion, she secured wins over Colby Fletcher, Larkyn Dasch, and Tara Graff.

The 23-year-old's only loss in Bellator MMA was against Hannah Guy at Bellator 259. The former was beaten via unanimous decision.

